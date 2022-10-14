Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder’s crew repatriated 68 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 5 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

A Coast Guard Station Marathon law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 11:40 a.m., about 2 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., about 30 miles southwest of Key West.

A Coast Guard Station Marathon law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 8:10 a.m., about 4 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

“Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies want to make sure families are not wondering where their loved ones are when they choose to illegally migrate to the U.S.,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard District Seven. “Choose a safe and legal path when coming to the U.S. so there isn’t a question if lives are lost at sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 388 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.