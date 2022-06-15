Coast Guard repatriates 67 people to Haiti

Jun 15th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Confidence file photo

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Confidence’s crew repatriated 67 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Wednesday, after being stopped approximately 16 miles southeast of Great Inagua, Bahamas.

Confidence’s crew arrived on scene and reported the vessel was grossly overloaded, with torn sails and people waving for help.

There were 67 men and women onboard including minors.

“The Coast Guard and our partners will continue to vigilantly patrol, detect, intercept and deter unsafe voyages,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 5,902 Haitian migrants compared to:

  • 1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
  • 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
  • 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

