Coast Guard repatriates 67 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Moore’s crew repatriated 67 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following five interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., of a rustic vessel about 28 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Moore’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at approximately 2:15 p.m., of a rustic vessel about 22 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at approximately 2:15 p.m., of a rustic vessel about 37 miles southwest of Key West.

A Coast Guard Station Marathon law enforcement crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., of a vessel about 17 miles south of Ramrod Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at approximately 5:45 p.m., of a rustic vessel about 24 miles south of Marquesas Key.

“These voyages are dangerous on makeshift, rustic vessels without food, water, or safety equipment,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven Legal. “We urge family members in the United States to dissuade their loved ones from making this dangerous journey.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,399 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.