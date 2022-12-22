Coast Guard repatriates 67 people to Cuba 

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 67 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Spencer’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 9:40 a.m., about 20 miles north of Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 2 p.m., about 50 miles south of Marathon.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a capsized migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 40 miles south of Boot Key. Coast Guard crews are searching for 2 missing people.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a capsized migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1:10 p.m., about 35 miles south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 4:10 p.m., about 20 miles south of Key West.

“Winter weather is unpredictable in the Florida Straits. weather changes, capsizing these unsafe, rustic vessels,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven. “It can result in these unsafe, rustic vessels capsizing and people losing their lives.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,724 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.