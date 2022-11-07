Coast Guard repatriates 67 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew repatriated 67 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at 9 p.m., about 14 miles southeast of Tavernier.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at 7 p.m., about 6 miles south of Channel Five Bridge.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at 5:30 p.m., about 16 miles south of Indian Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at 8 p.m., about 25 miles south of Islamorada.

“Tropical Storm Nicole is a large storm already causing rough seas and high winds,” said Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard District Seven. “We’ve had 8 deaths this fiscal year due to illegal migration, and we do not want to a repeat of the loss of life seen from Hurricane Ian. Don’t take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,588 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

