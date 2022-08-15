Coast Guard repatriates 67 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated 67 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift boat, Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about 17 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic boat, Wednesday, at approximately 9:15 p.m., about 20 miles north of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant boat, Thursday, at approximately 12:15 p.m., about 45 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant boat, Thursday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 50 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

Coast Guard Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 2:30 a.m., about 10 miles south of Boca Grande.

“Coast Guard and our partners are stopping illegal ventures are committed to stopping unsafe voyages at sea and enforcing U.S. immigration laws and regulations,” said Lt. Peter Hutchison, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those rescued or stopped at sea will be brought back to their country of origin.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,994 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

