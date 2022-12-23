Coast Guard repatriates 66 people to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 66 Haitians to Haiti, Friday.

A Customs and Border Protect Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew notified District Seven watchstanders of a suspicious vessel, Dec. 16, at approximately 8 p.m., off Florida’s coast. Coast Guard surface crews responded.

Kathleen Moore’s crew assisted a Haitian vessel, Thursday, at approximately 9:45 a.m., near Haiti.

There were men, women and children on the vessel.

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews will be patrolling the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona passages this holiday season,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven. “Migrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally, will be repatriated to their country of origin or departure.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 869 Haitian migrants compared to:

7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

