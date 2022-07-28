Coast Guard repatriates 66 people to Cuba

Cuban Migrants aboard a good Samaritan's vessel about 77 miles south of Key West, July 23, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard William Trump's crew repatriated 66 people to Cuba following several interdictions off the Florida Keys. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 66 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following several interdictions off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 2:20 a.m., about 28 miles southeast of Dove Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., about 77 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 9 miles south of Marathon.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 10:10 a.m., about 13 miles south of Big Pine Key.

“Navigating the seas in a less than seaworthy vessel is dangerous and could result in loss of life,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard District Seven. “Our crews diligently patrol the region to prevent people from losing their lives in these dangerous attempts.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,489 Cubans compared to:

  • 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
  • 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
  • 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
  • 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

