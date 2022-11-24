Coast Guard repatriates 65 people to Cuba 

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew repatriated 65 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a suspected smuggling vessel, Friday, at approximately 12:15 p.m., about 20 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 11:42 a.m., about 3 miles off Jupiter Island.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 7:50 a.m., about 55 miles southwest Key West.

“Coast Guard and our partners are patrolling the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to deter illegal maritime migration,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those stopped at sea will be repatriated to their country of origin or departure.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,243 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

