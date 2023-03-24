Coast Guard repatriates 64 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber’s crew repatriated 64 people to Cuba, Friday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, March 12, at 6:30 a.m., about 46 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard Cutter Shrike’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at 2 a.m., about 5 miles south of Islamorada.

​A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., about 4 miles south of Key West. For more information about this case, please read

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews are not letting people illegally land in the U.S.,” said Capt. Robert Kinsey, Coast Guard District Seven. “15 people needlessly died at sea because they risked the unpredictable Florida Straits in unseaworthy vessels without safety equipment. Use safe and legal means of immigrating to the U.S.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,862 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

