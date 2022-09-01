Coast Guard repatriates 64 people, 1 dog to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 64 Cubans and a dog to Cuba, Wednesday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., about 40 miles south of Key Largo.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 32 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Sunday, at 10 a.m., about 10 miles south of Plantation Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Sunday, at 2:30 p.m., about 1 mile south of Sugarloaf Key.

A Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of two fishing vessels, Monday, at 3 p.m., about 3 miles south of Marquesas Islands.

“Attempting to illegally migrate through the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages using less than seaworthy vessels is extremely dangerous,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson, Coast Guard District Seven. “No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels in unpredictable seas.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,006 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

