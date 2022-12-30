Coast Guard repatriates 63 people to Haiti 

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 63 Haitians to Haiti, Friday, following an interdiction off Cuba’s coast.

A Coast Guard Operations Bahamas, Turks and Caicos law enforcement aircrew notified District Seven watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Sunday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 29 miles east of Punta de Maisi, Cuba. Coast Guard surface crews responded.

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews will continue to patrol the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona passages,” said Lt. j.g. Nicholas Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven. “Anyone attempting to enter the U.S. illegally, will be repatriated to their country of origin or departure.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 1,036 Haitian migrants compared to:

7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

