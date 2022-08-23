Coast Guard repatriates 62 people, 1 dog to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 62 Cubans and a dog to Cuba, Tuesday, following several interdictions off the Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless’ crew alerted Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 2 a.m., about 29 miles southeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Friday, at approximately 2 p.m., about 39 miles north of Havana, Cuba.

Coast Guard Cutter Decisive’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Friday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 17 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 12 p.m., about 10 mile south of Duck Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Saturday, at 11:30 a.m., about 12 miles south of Boca Grande.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Sunday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 1 mile south of Alligator Reef.

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew alerted District Seven watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Sunday, at 5 p.m., 21 miles south of Islamorada.

Coast Guard Cutter Decisive’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Monday, at 12 a.m., about 29 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Decisive’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Monday, at 1 a.m., about 23 miles southwest of Key West.

“You will be repatriated to your country of origin or sent back to the country you departed from when interdicted at sea,” said Chief Stephen Lehman, Coast Guard District Seven. “Coast Guard and partner agency crews are patrolling the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona Passages to deter illegal migration.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,575 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

