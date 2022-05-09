Coast Guard repatriates 61 people to Cuba

MIAMI — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Flores repatriated 61 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following seven interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., about 55 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday at approximately 4 p.m., about 25 miles south of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 25 miles southwest of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., about 15 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

A Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 2:45 p.m., about 45 miles south of Islamorada.

A Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Friday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 40 miles south of Boot Key.

A Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Friday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., about 45 miles south of KeyWest.

“If not for our cutters and aircraft patrolling these waters the outcomes of those voyages may have been far different,” said Lt. Connor Ives, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “There is no greater mission than to safeguard lives at sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,689 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

