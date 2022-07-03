Coast Guard repatriates 61 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 61 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following several interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 3 miles south of Man Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at 2:20 p.m., about 55 miles southwest of Marqueasa.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m., about 61 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., about 66 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 12 a.m., about 45 miles south of Marathon.

“Coast Guard crews maintain an active presence with air and sea assets every day through the Florida Straits to help save lives by removing people from unsafe environments,” said Lt. Karolina Del Hierro Vega, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Our crews help prevent people from losing their lives in these dangerous attempts.””

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,037 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

