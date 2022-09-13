Coast Guard repatriates 60 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 60 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following eight interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 9 p.m., about 40 miles south of Islamorada.

Coast Guard Cutter Diligence’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Friday, at approximately 7: 30 a.m., about 15 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., about 25 miles southeast of Alligator Reef Light.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Saturday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., about 25 miles south of Islamorada.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a raft, Saturday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., about 30 miles south of Bahia Honda.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 25 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., about 30 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 5 p.m., about 25 miles south of Key West.

“Hurricane season weather is happening in the Caribbean,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven. “Don’t take to the seas and risk your life during these greater unpredictable seas.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,545 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

