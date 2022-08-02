Coast Guard repatriates 58 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 58 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., about 16 miles southeast of Lower Matecumbe Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 7:35 p.m., about 63 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 1:45 p.m., about 35 miles south of Duck Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 72 miles off Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry’s crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 4:40 p.m., about 46 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry’s crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 32 miles southwest of Key West.

“Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies continue to patrol the Florida Straits maintaining a presence with air and sea assets each and every day,” said Lt. j.g. Alberto Garcia, Coast Guard District Seven. “Our crews diligently patrol the region to prevent people from losing their lives in these dangerous attempts.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,739 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

