Coast Guard repatriates 55 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 55 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following nine interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan reported a migrant vessel to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, April 4, at approximately 1:45 p.m., about 23 miles off Key Largo.

A good Samaritan reported a migrant vessel to Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders, April 4, at approximately 10:45 p.m., about 15 miles off Miami Beach.

Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders to a migrant vessel, April 4, at approximately 11:30 p.m., about 24 miles off Key West.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders to a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 30 miles off Fort Lauderdale.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders to a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., about 20 miles off Islamorada.

A good Samaritan reported a migrant vessel to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Thursday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 39 miles off Marathon.

Coast Guard Station Key West’s law enforcement crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders to a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 3 p.m., about one mile off Fort Zachary Taylor.

A good Samaritan reported a migrant vessel taking on water to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Friday, at approximately noon, about six miles off Marathon.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders to a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 38 miles off Boot Key.

“We urge family members in the United States to dissuade their loved ones to make this dangerous journey,” said Lt. E’Bria Karega, Coast Guard District Seven Legal. “We are fortunate these people were reported in good health because that is not always the case.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,257 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.



Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

