Coast Guard repatriates 55 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 55 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following four interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at 12:10 p.m., about 50 miles south of Boca Chica.

Coast Guard Cutter William Flores’ crew alerted Sector Key West of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 6 a.m., about 10 miles south of Long Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West of a rustic vessel taking on water, Monday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., about 30 miles south of Islamorada.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 8:20 a.m., about 40 miles south of Plantation Key.

“Hurricane season is not over and more storms are brewing,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven. “Our air and surface crews are patrolling and are on the lookout to save lives prevent illegal, unsafe ventures.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 66 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

