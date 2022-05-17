Coast Guard repatriates 55 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 55 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following six interdictions off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an inflatable, rustic vessel, May 9, at approximately 2 p.m., about 14 miles south of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, May 9, at approximately 5 p.m., about 40 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 8 a.m., in the vicinity of American Shoal Light.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 9:45 a.m., approximately 15 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately noon, approximately 33 miles south of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 40 miles south of Marathon.

“Illegally crossing the unpredictable Florida Straits in rustic, makeshift vessels is very dangerous and can result in loss of life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “Encourage your loved ones to migrate legally, it is safer.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,879 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

