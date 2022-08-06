Coast Guard repatriates 53 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew repatriated 53 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 6 a.m., about 11 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic sailing vessel, Thursday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., about 20 miles south of Duck Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of two people in the water, Thursday, at approximately 1:45 p.m., in the vicinity of Seven Mile Bridge.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., about 43 miles south of Boca Chica.

“Don’t take to the sea,” said Lt. Paul Puddington, Coast Guard District Seven. “The weather is unpredictable and the risk to loss of life is great.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,739 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.



Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

