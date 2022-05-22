Coast Guard repatriates 52 people to the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos returned 52 non-U.S. citizens to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Thursday near Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, following five illegal voyage interdictions in or near the Mona Passage.

Among those returned, were 46 Dominican Republic nationals, five Haitians and a Cuban national.

One interdicted Dominican adult male remains in Puerto Rico to face federal prosecution on charges of attempted illegal reentry into the United States. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico is leading the prosecution in this case.

These interdictions are the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG.

“Calm seas in the Mona Passage are one of our greatest concerns, as conditions can quickly change and exponentially increase the danger during any illegal voyage,” said Lt. Henry Ward, Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos commanding officer. “With little freeboard or stability, it is extremely dangerous to take to the seas in these types of makeshift vessels, they could easily capsize and become a mass rescue case without notice.”

During one illegal voyage interdiction Wednesday afternoon, the aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Enforcement Aircraft detected a 25-foot makeshift vessel, approximately 50 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Following the sighting, the cutter Joseph Tezanos crew interdicted the vessel and safely embarked all 25 passengers, 19 men and five women, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals.

In a second interdiction that occurred Monday night, the aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Enforcement Aircraft detected a 27-foot white hull and grey trim fiberglass boat, approximately 15 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Following the sighting, the cutter Joseph Tezanos and the Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley responded and interdicted the vessel. The crew of cutter Joseph Tezanos safely embarked all 22 passengers, 19 Dominican Republic nationals and three Haitians.

Since Oct. 1, 2021 to May 16, 2022, the Coast Guard has carried out 61 illegal voyage interdictions in Mona Passage and Caribbean waters near Puerto Rico. Interdicted during this period, are 1,585 non-U.S. citizens comprised mostly of Dominican Republic and Haitian nationals (1,184 Dominicans, 348 Haitians, 01 Cuban, 1 Ecuadorian, 52 Venezuelan, 35 Unknown).

CBIG unifies efforts between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, in their common goal of securing the borders of Puerto Rico against illegal migrant and drug smuggling.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

