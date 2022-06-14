Coast Guard repatriates 52 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew repatriated 52 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following six interdictions off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, June 6, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 35 miles south of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 10:45 p.m., about 35 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., about 17 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately noon, about 7 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel taking on water, Friday, at approximately 2 p.m., about 35 miles southwest of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of an inflatable vessel, Saturday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., about 30 miles south of Islamorada.

“Don’t take to the sea,” said Lt. Simon JuulHindsgaul, Coast Guard Seventh District. “The possibility of being stopped by Coast Guard crews while illegally migrating through the Caribbean Sea is high.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,436 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

