Coast Guard repatriates 50 people to Dominican Republic Navy

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez repatriated 50 from a group of 54 undocumented people to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Monday, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage vessel in the Mona Passage.

The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

The Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez embarked 51 Dominican Republic nationals and three Haitians from a makeshift vessel that was interdicted by a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit Sunday morning near Isabela, Puerto Rico. The cutter Heriberto Hernandez crew, with the assistance of a Puerto Rico Police marine unit and a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter rescued four persons who jumped into the water from the interdicted vessel in an attempt to evade authorities. Among those interdicted were 46 men, five women and three minors.

“The swift response and close coordination from all interagency responding units in this case ensured the safety of all the persons in this voyage,” said Capt. Robert Pirone, Sector San Juan acting commander. “This vessel was unseaworthy, grossly overloaded, and lacked proper lifesaving equipment or personal flotation devices. These voyages are extremely dangerous, and we urge anyone thinking of taking part in one that they do not take to the sea!”

From October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022, the Coast Guard carried out 88 illegal voyage interdictions in the Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico. Interdicted during this period, are 2,273 non-U.S. citizens including 1,705 Dominicans, 444 Haitians, four Cubans, two Ecuadorians, 67 Venezuelans, 12 Uzbeks, two Iranians, one Colombian, one Spaniard and 35 of unknown nationalities.

Cutter Heriberto Hernandez is 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

