Coast Guard repatriates 50 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 50 Cubans to Cuba, Sunday, following five interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., about 17 miles south of Key Largo.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 35 miles south of Marathon.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at 9:30 p.m., about 25 miles south of Little Torch Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., about 3 miles south of Snake Creek.

Coast Guard Cutter Adler’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., about 18 miles south of Key West.

“Making this trip is filled with uncertainty and great risk to loss of life,” said Petty Officer Nicole J Groll, Coast Guard District Seven. “Don’t leave your families and loved in pain wondering where you are, use a safe and legal means of coming to the U.S.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,456 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

