Coast Guard repatriates 5 migrants to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated five Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following an interdiction approximately 17 miles south of Key Colony Beach, Florida.

A good Samaritan reported a vessel with five people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Coast Guard Station Marathon boat crews arrived on scene and the migrants were brought aboard and reported in good health.

“Navigating the sea in a less than seaworthy vessel is extremely dangerous,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, Cuba. “These voyages can cost you your life.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 512 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.