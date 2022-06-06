Coast Guard repatriates 49 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 49 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan reported a rustic vessel to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Thursday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 15 miles south of Long Key.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, Thursday, at approximately 8 p.m., about 30 miles south of Marathon.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, Friday, at approximately 1 a.m., about 50 miles south of Marathon.

A cruise ship reported a migrant vessel to Sector Key West watchstanders, Friday, at approximately 9:20 a.m., about 23 miles northwest of Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

“Hurricane season is here and make the unpredictable Caribbean Sea even more treacherous,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Illegally migrating during this time is even more treacherous and life threatening.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,186 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

