Coast Guard repatriates 48 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 48 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following five interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 32 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately noon, about 45 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 2 a.m., about 65 miles south of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., about 50 miles south of Boot Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, Tuesday, of a migrant vessel at approximately 3:15 p.m., about 45 miles south of Key West.

“The Coast Guard and our partners have increased air and surface patrols in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages,” said Robert Copeland, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “These waterways are dangerous, unpredictable and the risk for loss of life is great.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,910 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

