Coast Guard repatriates 47 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 47 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following three interdictions off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Hickory’s crew alerted Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately midnight, about 30 miles southeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescue crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 6:30 a.m., about 3 miles south of Long Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Confidence’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 50 miles south of Long Key.

“Don’t take to the seas in unsafe, overloaded, rustic vessels without safety equipment or life jackets,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven. “The Florida Straits is unpredictable and the weather can turn a voyage deadly in an instant.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,691 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

