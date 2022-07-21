Coast Guard repatriates 47 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 47 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following several interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 9 p.m., about 58 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about 31 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 3:20 p.m., about 12 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 3:10 p.m., about 21 miles south of Islamorada.

“Our crews work tirelessly to ensure safety of life at sea,” said Lt. Paul Benyovszky, Coast Guard Sector Key West. “These migration attempts are inherently dangerous and these men, women, and children are taking a great risk attempting to navigate unpredictable seas in unsafe, overloaded, rustic vessels.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,516 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.