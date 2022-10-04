Coast Guard repatriates 47 Dominicans

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser repatriated 47 Dominicans to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel just off the Dominican Republic Sunday, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage in Mona Passage waters near Puerto Rico Saturday.

Two other men, also Dominican Republic nationals, from this case are facing federal prosecution at the U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico on charges of attempting to bring undocumented aliens into the United States.

The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group, CBIG.

During a routine patrol Saturday afternoon, the cutter Winslow Griesser detected and interdicted a blue-colored makeshift boat, approximately 12 nautical miles southwest of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico. While in pursuit of the suspect vessel, Coast Guard crewmembers observed the passengers actively bailing water from the makeshift vessel. Following the interdiction, the cutter safely embarked 46 men and three women.

“This vessel was grossly overloaded and taking on water in unfavorable sea state conditions, fortunately our cutter was able to rescue them in time and prevent a mass search and rescue case from occurring,” said Capt. Jose E. Diaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander. “For anyone thinking of taking part in an illegal voyage, don’t take to the sea! These voyages are extremely dangerous and your life will be at risk.”

Since October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022, the Coast Guard carried out 88 illegal voyage interdictions in the Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico. Interdicted during this period, are 2,273 non-U.S. citizens including 1,705 Dominicans, 444 Haitians, four Cubans, two Ecuadorians, 67 Venezuelans, 12 Uzbeks, two Iranians, one Colombian, one Spaniard and 35 of unknown nationalities.

Cutter Winslow Griesser is a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.