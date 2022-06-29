Coast Guard repatriates 46 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew repatriated 46 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following several interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 7 a.m., about 5 miles south of Vaca Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 9 a.m., about 20 miles southeast of Snake Creek.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 4 p.m., about 35 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 23 miles south of Key West.

“We urge people not to take to the sea in unseaworthy vessels,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Navigating the seas in unseaworthy vessels is extremely dangerous and can lead to loss of life.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,016 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

