Coast Guard repatriates 46 migrants from 4 interdictions to Cuba

MIAMI — The Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore crew repatriated 46 Cuban migrants to Cuba, Monday, from four interdictions.

In the first interdiction, the Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew located a migrant vessel and notified Sector Key West watchstanders, May 21, approximately 45 miles north of Bahia Honda, Cuba.

In the second interdiction, the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute’s crew spotted and rescued migrants from the water, May 21, approximately 16 miles south of Key West. Cutter Resolute’s crew transferred the migrants to Cutter Kathleen Moore.

In the third interdiction, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew spotted a rustic vessel and notified Sector Key West watchstanders, May 21, approximately 23 miles south of Key West. The Cutter Resolute arrived on scene and embarked the migrants with no medical concerns reported. Cutter Resolute’s crew transferred the migrants to Cutter Kathleen Moore.

In the fourth interdiction, Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a report from a good Samaritan of a rustic vessel, May 21, approximately 69 miles south of the Marquesas. Cutter Kathleen Moore arrived on scene and safely embarked the migrants.

“The Florida Straits can be very dangerous,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, Commander of Sector Key West. “The weather can change quickly. Even if the water is warm, the sea can be unforgiving, particularly in unseaworthy rafts. Please don’t take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 323 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.