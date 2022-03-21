Coast Guard repatriates 44 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 44 people, Monday, to Cuba following interdictions off Key West’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew reported a vessel, Wednesday, to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 4 p.m., about 40 miles off Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew reported a vessel, Wednesday, to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 7:45 p.m., about 60 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew reported a vessel, Thursday, to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 2:45 p.m., about 50 miles south of Marathon.

“The probability of a successful migration voyage is low,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, enforcement duty officer, Seventh Coast Guard District. “When these voyages are stopped, people should expect to be returned to their country of origin.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,053 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

