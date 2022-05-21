Coast Guard repatriates 43 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Bernard Webber’s crew repatriated 43 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following four interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 Hercules law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 3:45 p.m., about 40 miles south of Long Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 10:50 a.m., about 50 miles south of Islamorada.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 12:15 p.m., about 45 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., about 65 miles south of Marathon.

“The Coast Guard and our partners have increased air and surface patrols in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages,” said Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard District Seven. “These waterways are dangerous, unpredictable and the risk for loss of life is great.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,952 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.