Coast Guard repatriates 43 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evan’s crew repatriated 43 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

An Air Station Clearwater air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 12:45 a.m., about 20 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic boat with people in the water, Saturday, at 11:30 p.m., about 20 miles south of Boot Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Forward’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 1 a.m., about 10 miles south of Big Pine Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Forward’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 7 a.m., about 10 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at 7:15 p.m., about 15 miles south of Islamorada.

“The sea is unforgiving and trying to leave Cuba to reach the United States in an irregular and unsafe manner only compounds the risks to yourself and others,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Newmeyer, Coast Guard District Seven. “Please use safe and legal ways to reach the U.S.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,912 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

