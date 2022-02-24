Coast Guard repatriates 42 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 42 people to Cuba, Wednesday, following two interdictions of undocumented migrants off the coasts of Sugarloaf Key and Long Key due to safety of life at sea concerns.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at about 12:30 p.m., Sunday, of a 20-foot vessel approximately 65 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 2 p.m., Monday, of a vessel approximately 35 miles southeast of Long Key.

“In each instance, the Coast Guard helped secure the U.S. border and prevented these sea voyages from ending in tragedy” said Lt. Cmdr. Salomee Briggs, Coast Guard District Seven Legal. “Taking to the sea is very dangerous, we urge you not to risk you and your loved-ones’ lives.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 800 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

