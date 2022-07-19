Coast Guard repatriates 41 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 41 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following several interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., about 37 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 1:10 p.m., about 12 miles south of Cudjoe Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 5:10 p.m., about 52 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 11:20 a.m., about 17 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 9:45 a.m., about 1 mile south of Key West.

“The possibility of being stopped by Coast Guard crews while illegally migrating through the Florida Straits is extremely high,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard Seventh District. “No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels in unpredictable seas.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,470 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.