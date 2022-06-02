Coast Guard repatriates 40 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew repatriated 40 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat crew rescued people from a rustic vessel taking on water, Monday, at 12:40 p.m., 8 miles south of Key West, after a good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of their distress.

A good Samaritan reported a rustic vessel to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Tuesday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 20 miles south of Boot Key.

“These people are fortunate to be alive after making a dangerous journey in unpredictable seas,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard Seventh District. “As hurricane season progresses, these voyages will be even more treacherous.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,103 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

