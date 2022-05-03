Coast Guard repatriates 38 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 38 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following six interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 11:45 p.m., about 23 miles off Marathon.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 1 a.m., about 15 miles south of Marathon.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., about 35 miles south of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about 26 miles off Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 7:40 a.m., about 15 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel taking on water, Saturday, at approximately 7 a.m., about 10 miles off Anne’s Beach, Islamorada.

“We urge families in the U.S. not to encourage their family members and friends in other countries to attempt these dangerous maritime voyages,” said Lt. Paul Puddington, Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “Our air and surface crews, along with our partner agencies, work together every day maintaining an active presence in the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward Passages to help save lives by deterring these dangerous voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,546 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

