Coast Guard repatriates 37 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 37 people to Cuba, Friday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of two migrant vessels, August 25, at 7:48 a.m., about 45 miles south of Marathon.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, August 26, at 2:45 a.m., about 28 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at 11:22 a.m., about 28 miles south of Stock Island.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at 1:45 p.m., about 55 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

A Coast Guard Station Marathon boat crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an inflatable raft with an illegal migrant aboard, Saturday, at 6:27 p.m., about 12 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at 10:50 a.m., about 35 miles south of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant rustic, Tuesday, at approximately 11:15 a.m., about 25 miles south of Key West.

“The Coast Guard and its numerous partner agencies continue to saturate the Florida Straits and the Caribbean with law enforcement crews to deter illegal migration and prevent the devastating loss of life at sea,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell, Coast Guard Seventh District.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,113 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

