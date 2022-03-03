Coast Guard repatriates 36 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 36 people to Cuba, Thursday, following five interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A cruise ship alerted Sector Key West watchstanders they rescued people off a raft Friday, at approximately, 6 p.m., about 90 miles off Key West.

An Air Station Clearwater C-130 air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of two separate migrant voyages Monday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about 75 miles off Dry Tortugas. Three people from these two voyages were transferred to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a vessel Monday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about 60 miles south of Islamorada.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a vessel Monday, at approximately 5:15 p.m., about 40 miles south of Islamorada.

“People illegally entering the U.S. using smugglers put their lives in the hands of criminals,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, enforcement duty officer, Seventh Coast Guard District. “The probability of a successful migration voyage is low, and when these voyages are stopped, people should expect to be returned to their country of origin.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 840 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.