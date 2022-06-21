Coast Guard repatriates 36 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew repatriated 36 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following three interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., about 43 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 6:45 p.m., about 60 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Confidence’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 28 miles south of Islamorada.

“Our crews work tirelessly to ensure the South Florida Straits remain safe,” said Lt. Paul Benyovszky, Coast Guard Sector Key West deputy enforcement chief. “These migration attempts are inherently dangerous and these men, women, and children are taking a great risk attempting to navigate unpredictable seas in unsafe, overloaded, rustic vessels.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,464 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

