Coast Guard repatriates 36 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’s crew repatriated 36 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following four interdictions off the coast of Key West and the Bahamas.

A good Samaritan reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 10 a.m., Thursday, a 20-foot chug approximately 23 miles off Islamorada. Station Islamorda’s law enforcement crew arrived on scene and reported no medical concerns. The people were transferred to Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans.

The fishing vessel Hurricane II’s crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, a 20-foot chug approximately 30 miles off Islamorada. Station Islamorada’s law enforcement crew arrived on scene and reported no medical concerns. The people were transferred to the Cutter Raymond Evans.

The motor tanker Navig8 Argonite’s crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 4:45 p.m., Thursday, a 9-foot raft approximately 24 miles off Cal Sal, Bahamas. The tanker embarked the people, and they were transferred to the Cutter Raymond Evans. One person was medevaced for medical concerns.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operation flight crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 10 a.m. Friday, a migrant raft approximately 18 miles off Elbow Cay, Bahamas. The people were transferred to the Cutter Raymond Evans and reported no medical concerns.

“We cannot stress enough how dangerous these voyages can be in unpredictable seas,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Seventh District enforcement officer. “Coast Guard crews will interdict migrant voyages and send them back to their country of origin.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 813 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about a possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. embassy.

