Coast Guard repatriates 34 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew repatriated 36 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received multiple reports of capsized vessels and people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday, about 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic boat with people in the water, Saturday, at approximately 7:15 a.m., about 24 miles south of Boot Key. Homeland Security Investigations and partner agencies took one suspected smuggler into custody for further questioning.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift boat with people in the water, Sunday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., about 12 miles east of Key Largo.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic boat with people in the water, Sunday, at approximately 10:15 p.m., about 55 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic boat with people in the water, Monday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., about 6 miles south of Long Key.

Coast Guard Station Islamorada’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 6 p.m., in the vicinity of Rodriguez Key.

“The year our forces have significantly increased our patrols intent on finding those in peril and rescuing migrants from grossly overloaded and dangerous vessels,” said Chief of Enforcement Capt. Robert Kinsey, Coast Guard District Seven. “Since Oct. 1, 2021, there are 61 empty place settings at family dinners because people made the decision or were convinced by smugglers to take to the sea in these type of vessels.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,963 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

