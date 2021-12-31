Coast Guard repatriates 33 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evan’s crew repatriated 33 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following four interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns off the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at 10:45 a.m., approximately 69 miles southwest of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at about 10:00 a.m., approximately 44 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of people in the water after their raft capsized, Monday, at about 11:05 a.m., approximately 35 miles south of Marathon. A Coast Guard Station Marathon boat crew arrived on scene and transferred the people aboard.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at about 9:10 a.m., approximately 1 mile south of Sombrero Beach.

“Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies continue to patrol the Florida Straits maintaining a presence with air and sea assets each and every day,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, U.S. Embassy Havana. “We will continue to put a high priority on patrolling offshore to prevent illegal migration, save lives by removing migrants from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal migrant activity.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 938 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crewmembers were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.