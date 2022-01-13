Coast Guard repatriates 33 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 33 people to Cuba, Thursday, following three interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at about 4:15 p.m., Friday, of a rustic vessel approximately 80 miles off Key West.

An Air Station Miami’s HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at about 7 p.m., Friday, of a rustic vessel approximately 60 miles off Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at about 9:45 a.m., Monday, of a rustic vessel approximately 12 miles off Long Key.

“We urge people not to take to the sea in unseaworthy vessels,” said Cmdr. Jessica Davila, executive officer, Air Station Miami. “Our air and surface crews, along with our local and federal law enforcement partners, work together every day maintaining an active presence through the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward passages to help save lives by deterring dangerous voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have rescued 557 Cubans:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.



Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

