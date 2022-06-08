Coast Guard repatriates 32 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 32 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following interdictions off the Florida Keys.

An Air Station Clearwater C-130 aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, Sunday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about 65 miles south of Boot Key.

“Illegally migrating though the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages is dangerous every day,” said Lt. E’bria Karega, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Doing so during hurricane season makes these voyages even more unpredictable and life threatening.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,248 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

