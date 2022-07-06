Coast Guard repatriates 32 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew repatriated 32 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following three interdictions off the coasts of Mexico and the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at 7:15 p.m., about 100 miles east of Cancun, Mexico.

A Coast Guard Station Marathon boat crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 11:45 p.m., about 14 miles southeast of Long Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., about 23 miles south of Marathon.

“Coast Guard crews maintain an active presence with air and sea assets every day through the Florida Straits to help save lives by removing people from unsafe environments,” said Lt. E’Bria Karega, Coast Guard District Seven. “We will continue to put a high priority on patrolling offshore to prevent illegal migration, save lives by removing people from unsafe environments and deter dangerous illegal activity.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,067 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.