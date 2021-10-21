Coast Guard repatriates 32 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 32 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following two interdictions in the Caribbean Sea due to safety of life at sea concerns.

Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew interdicted a vessel, Sunday, at about 2 a.m., approximately 11 miles south of Marathon. There was one suspected smuggler aboard the vessel who was transferred to Homeland Security Investigations personnel for further investigation.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Monday, at about 5:30 p.m., of a vessel approximately 23 miles south of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

“Migrants illegally entering the U.S. using smugglers put their lives in the hands of criminals,” said Homeland Security Investigations Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Gordon. “Migrant smugglers are ruthless criminals who seek to profit from the suffering of migrants.”

No injuries were reported.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 127 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.